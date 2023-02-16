Crimes reported for Jan. 31, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16300 block East Avenue Q
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 37th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ROBBERY: 44400 block Watford Avenue
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue K-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 17th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 5000 block Essex Drive
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: Sixth Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block 20th Street East
