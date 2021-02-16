Crimes reported for January 31, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40900 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3100 block San Luis Drive
ASSAULT: 43400 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 51200 block 90th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block East Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue J-15
BURGLARY: 2700 block West Norberry Street
BURGLARY: 44000 block Generation Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block West Oldfield Street
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue J-7
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43700 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Curve Circle
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 6800 block Archail Court
BURGLARY: 1600 block Coventry Place
ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block Berkshire Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block Oriole Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Cheseboro Road and Mount Emma Road
