AV Crime Map, Feb. 16, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for January 31, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway

AGUA DULCE

VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40900 block 169th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3100 block San Luis Drive

ASSAULT: 43400 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 51200 block 90th Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block East Oldfield Street

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue J-15

BURGLARY: 2700 block West Norberry Street

BURGLARY: 44000 block Generation Avenue

BURGLARY: 700 block West Oldfield Street

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue J-7

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 43700 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Curve Circle

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 37600 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 6800 block Archail Court

BURGLARY: 1600 block Coventry Place

ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block Berkshire Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block Oriole Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Cheseboro Road and Mount Emma Road

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.