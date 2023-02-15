Crimes reported for Jan. 30, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Jan. 30, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Avenue M-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 500 block East Ivesbrook Street
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue H-5
BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 43700 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 43900 block Sandstarr Court
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sunmist Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Avenue L-8
THEFT: 45200 block Kingtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11200 block East Avenue R-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 40100 block Tesoro Lane
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 38100 block 13th Street East
BURGLARY: 38500 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.