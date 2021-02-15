Crime map, Feb. 15, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 30, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16200 block Mossdale Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 16800 block Newmont Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45300 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 42800 block 21st Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45300 block 21st Street West

THEFT: 44600 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Jackman Street and Spearman Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 36000 block 82nd Street East

BURGLARY: 10200 block East Avenue S-14

THEFT: 35700 block 80th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37900 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: Third Street East and East Avenue Q-7

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36500 block Roosevelt Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 200 block East Mossdale Boulevard

THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 400 block East Avenue R-4

THEFT: 400 block East Avenue R-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Barrel Springs Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East

