Crimes reported for Jan. 30, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16200 block Mossdale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 16800 block Newmont Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 42800 block 21st Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45300 block 21st Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Jackman Street and Spearman Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36000 block 82nd Street East
BURGLARY: 10200 block East Avenue S-14
THEFT: 35700 block 80th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37900 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: Third Street East and East Avenue Q-7
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36500 block Roosevelt Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 200 block East Mossdale Boulevard
THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue R-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Barrel Springs Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
