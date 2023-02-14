Crimes reported for Jan. 28-29, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 177th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 160th Street East and Avenue J
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block Lauterbach Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block Tara Court
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-10
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue L and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
THEFT: 45300 block 21st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Sancroft Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36100 block 106th Street East
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 33900 block 223rd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 37000 block Aztec Place
ASSAULT: 37000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 39400 block Obsidian Court
ASSAULT: Cisero Drive and Haven Court
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 12th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36800 block Haven Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 41000 block Woodshire Drive
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue L-12
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 38800 block 97th Street East
