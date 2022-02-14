Crimes reported for Jan. 29, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40500 block 161st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue K-10
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Avenue J-4
ROBBERY: 40th Street West and Avenue K-14
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 800 block Jason Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue H-10
VEHICLE THEFT: Fern Avenue and Oldfield Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Third Street East and Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue S
ROBBERY: 900 block East Avenue Q-5
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2800 block Nandina Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block 67th Street West
