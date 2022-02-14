0214 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 29, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 40500 block 161st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue K-10

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Avenue J-4

ROBBERY: 40th Street West and Avenue K-14

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

THEFT: 800 block Jason Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue H-10

VEHICLE THEFT: Fern Avenue and Oldfield Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Third Street East and Avenue I

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue S

ROBBERY: 900 block East Avenue Q-5

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2800 block Nandina Drive

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block 67th Street West

