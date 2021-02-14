Crimes reported for Jan. 29, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 3500 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 44300 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43400 block 25th Street West
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 44400 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42100 block 52nd Street West
THEFT: 44100 block Sancroft Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
ASSAULT: 39000 block Pacific Highland Street
BURGLARY: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 500 block Heritage Place
THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue R
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12600 block East Avenue V-10
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 41600 block Laidlaw Lane
