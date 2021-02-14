Crime map, Feb. 14, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 29, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 174th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 3500 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: 44300 block Third Street East

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43400 block 25th Street West

ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 44400 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42100 block 52nd Street West

THEFT: 44100 block Sancroft Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

ASSAULT: 39000 block Pacific Highland Street

BURGLARY: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 500 block Heritage Place

THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue R

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 12600 block East Avenue V-10

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 41600 block Laidlaw Lane

