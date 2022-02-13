Crimes reported for Jan. 28, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way
ASSAULT: 44600 block Foxboro Court
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 43200 block 45th Street West
RAPE: Fourth Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44700 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 43700 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
THEFT: 8300 block West Avenue E-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Orchard Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Engle Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Trevor Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 4900 block Sunburst Drive
BURGLARY: 2500 block Olive Drive
BURGLARY: 300 block Makin Avenue
BURGLARY: 37700 block Kimberly Lane
ROBBERY: 38800 block Fourth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5200 block Royce Court
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
