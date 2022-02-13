Crime map, Feb. 13, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 28, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way

ASSAULT: 44600 block Foxboro Court

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 43200 block 45th Street West

RAPE: Fourth Street East and Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44700 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 43700 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

THEFT: 8300 block West Avenue E-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Orchard Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue J-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Engle Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Trevor Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 4900 block Sunburst Drive

BURGLARY: 2500 block Olive Drive

BURGLARY: 300 block Makin Avenue

BURGLARY: 37700 block Kimberly Lane

ROBBERY: 38800 block Fourth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5200 block Royce Court

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

