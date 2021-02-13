Crimes reported for Jan. 28, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: Avenue J-2 and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1200 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Carpenter Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J
LEONA VALLEY
BURGLARY: 40600 block 90th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-9
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block Dawson Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.