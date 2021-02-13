Crime map, Feb. 13, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 28, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue J-9

ASSAULT: Avenue J-2 and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 1200 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Carpenter Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J

LEONA VALLEY

BURGLARY: 40600 block 90th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue S

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-9

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block Dawson Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.