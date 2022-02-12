0212 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 27, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 42nd Street West and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 43600 block Nicole Street

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue H-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 30th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36500 block Windtree Circle

ASSAULT: 37300 block 60th Street East

ASSAULT: 37600 block Dalzell Street

ASSAULT: 38900 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 39300 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7

THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Malby Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

