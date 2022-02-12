Crimes reported for Jan. 27, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42nd Street West and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 43600 block Nicole Street
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 30th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block Windtree Circle
ASSAULT: 37300 block 60th Street East
ASSAULT: 37600 block Dalzell Street
ASSAULT: 38900 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Malby Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
