Crimes reported for Jan. 27, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 2000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 42400 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 2600 block West Avenue L-8
BURGLARY: 42800 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue J-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Watford Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: Agua Santa Drive and Division Street
BURGLARY: 47th Street East and Avenue V-4
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3100 block Heather Avenue
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42400 block 56th Street West
ASSAULT: 60th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
