Crime map, Feb. 12, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 27, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 2000 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue K-6

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6

ASSAULT: 42400 block Third Street East

BURGLARY: 2600 block West Avenue L-8

BURGLARY: 42800 block 15th Street West

BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue J-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Watford Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: Agua Santa Drive and Division Street

BURGLARY: 47th Street East and Avenue V-4

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 3100 block Heather Avenue

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42400 block 56th Street West

ASSAULT: 60th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.