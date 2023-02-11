Crimes reported for Jan. 26-27, 2023
ANTELOPE ACRES
THEFT: 8000 block West Avenue C-12
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40100 block 176th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 160th Street East and Avenue J
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Pinecone Court
ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Acacia Street
ASSAULT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue K-8
BURGLARY: 45800 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 44600 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 800 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue Q-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue O-8
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 38200 block Wildrose Street
ASSAULT: 400 block Auto Vista Drive
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-5
BURGLARY: 400 block Auto Center Drive
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 32nd Street East and Avenue S-2
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38400 block Landon Avenue
THEFT: 3800 block East Avenue S-12
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 10th Street East
