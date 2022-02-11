Crimes reported for Jan. 26, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 165th Street East and Avenue N-12
THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
HOMICIDE: 44700 block 60th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Newgrove Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Beech Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Trade Center Drive
THEFT: 1800 block Simsburry Street
THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37800 block Echo Mountain Road
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 40700 block Turnberry Court
