Crime map, Feb. 11, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 26, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 165th Street East and Avenue N-12

THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2800 block West Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue

HOMICIDE: 44700 block 60th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Newgrove Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Beech Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q-6

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Trade Center Drive

THEFT: 1800 block Simsburry Street

THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37800 block Echo Mountain Road

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 40700 block Turnberry Court

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.