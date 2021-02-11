Crime map, Feg. 11, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 26, 2021

AGUA DULCE

ASSAULT: 35000 block Caprock Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40300 block 162nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue K

BURGLARY: 43300 block 21st Street West

THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue I

PALMDALE

ARSON: Antelope Valley Freeway and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38600 block Cortina Way

THEFT: 4300 block East Avenue R-13

THEFT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 500 block Heritage Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

