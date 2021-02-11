Crimes reported for Jan. 26, 2021
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 35000 block Caprock Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 162nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue K
BURGLARY: 43300 block 21st Street West
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue I
PALMDALE
ARSON: Antelope Valley Freeway and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38600 block Cortina Way
THEFT: 4300 block East Avenue R-13
THEFT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 500 block Heritage Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
