Crimes reported for Jan. 25, 2023
AGUA DULCE
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Jan. 25, 2023
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: Agua Dulce Canyon Road and northbound 14 Freeway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3500 block Cooperstown Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Cerisa Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-13
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 3300 block Camino Del Sur
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44900 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block San Ramon Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block San Francisco Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Watford Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block Kanow Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 300 block Grand Cypress Avenue
BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue Q-6
BURGLARY: 37600 block 15th Street East
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 42300 block 40th Street West
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4700 block West Avenue L
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.