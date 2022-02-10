Crime map, Feb. 10, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 25, 2022

AGUA DULCE

ASSAULT: 34800 block Peterson Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 17000 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 2300 block Double Play Way

ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 48300 block 20th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block West Avenue N-2

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6100 block Sandpiper Place

THEFT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3800 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 42400 block 60th Street West

