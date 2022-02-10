Crimes reported for Jan. 25, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 34800 block Peterson Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 17000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 2300 block Double Play Way
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 48300 block 20th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block West Avenue N-2
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6100 block Sandpiper Place
THEFT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3800 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42400 block 60th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.