AV Crime Map, Feb. 10, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for January 25, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40300 block 162nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 13700 block East Avenue G-6

ASSAULT: 43300 block 41st Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block Castle Circle

ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 2200 block Avenida del Mar

BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue K-8

BURGLARY: 45500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue J-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Chagal Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 38900 block Ninth Street East

ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue R-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36400 block Rozalee Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41400 block 27th Street West

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 96th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

