Crimes reported for January 25, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 162nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 13700 block East Avenue G-6
ASSAULT: 43300 block 41st Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Castle Circle
ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 2200 block Avenida del Mar
BURGLARY: 300 block East Avenue K-8
BURGLARY: 45500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Chagal Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 38900 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 5100 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36400 block Rozalee Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41400 block 27th Street West
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 96th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
