Crimes reported for Jan. 16, 2023
GREEN VALLEY
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Jan. 16, 2023
GREEN VALLEY
BURGLARY: 16100 block Spunky Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 145th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200th Street East and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 44700 block Rosario Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Camolin Avenue
BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 43900 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 42900 block Business Center Parkway
THEFT: 43300 block Gingham Avenue
THEFT: 43700 block 47th Street West
THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Mall Loop Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 21st Street West
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 15th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38500 block Davlina Lane
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Weeping Branch Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 11th Street East
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.