2018 CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Jan. 16, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40100 block 179th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 44300 block 46th Street West

ASSAULT: 100 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block East Kettering Street

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 1800 block Astor Court

BURGLARY: 44200 block Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 44600 block Date Avenue

BURGLARY: 7800 block West Avenue E-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block 58th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 500 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Westwood Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 12th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 13800 block East Avenue T-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 5200 block Alyssa Lane

BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block East Avenue R-13

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 36800 block Serendipity Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue T-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Avocado Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 22nd Street West

