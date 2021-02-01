Crimes reported for Jan. 16, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40100 block 179th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44300 block 46th Street West
ASSAULT: 100 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block East Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1800 block Astor Court
BURGLARY: 44200 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 44600 block Date Avenue
BURGLARY: 7800 block West Avenue E-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block 58th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Westwood Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 12th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 13800 block East Avenue T-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 5200 block Alyssa Lane
BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block East Avenue R-13
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 36800 block Serendipity Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue T-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Avocado Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
