Crimes reported for Nov. 23, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3500 block Cooperstown Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Loma Vista Drive
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue J-4
BURGLARY: 42700 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 9500 block East Avenue H
THEFT: 42300 block Division Street
THEFT: 90th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Beech Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37800 block Silktree Lane
ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROSAMOND
THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue A
