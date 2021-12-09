Crime map, Dec. 9, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 23, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40200 block 164th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43300 block Vineyard Drive

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: Avenue K-12 and Fanchon Avenue

ROBBERY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 72nd Street West and Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Ivesbrook Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue E

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Yaffa Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 30th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-1

BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue N-3

BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East

HOMICIDE: 37900 block Palm Vista Avenue

THEFT: 3100 block Maricotte Drive

THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Gaitano Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.