Crimes reported for Nov. 23, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40200 block 164th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43300 block Vineyard Drive
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue K-12 and Fanchon Avenue
ROBBERY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 72nd Street West and Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Ivesbrook Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue E
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Yaffa Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 30th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-1
BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue N-3
BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East
HOMICIDE: 37900 block Palm Vista Avenue
THEFT: 3100 block Maricotte Drive
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Gaitano Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
