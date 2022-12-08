Crimes reported for Nov. 22, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Norberry Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 9500 block East Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Boyden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Rimvale Avenue
PALMDALE
ARSON: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East
ASSAULT: 39300 block Kennedy Drive
ASSAULT: 39700 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 4000 block Claret Court
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 40600 block Champion Way
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38400 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 13200 block East Avenue West
