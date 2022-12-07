Crimes reported for Nov. 21, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ROBBERY: 170th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43300 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 6100 block Sandpiper Place
BURGLARY: 38000 block 47th Street East
HOMICIDE: 37400 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 5200 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 34000 block 128th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue M-12
