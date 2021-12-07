Crimes reported for Nov. 21, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40100 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 44200 block Halcom Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44400 block 12th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue J-5
THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue K-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 47th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue M-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block Firethorn Street
ASSAULT: 37600 block Cluny Avenue
ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: Avenue R-4 and Gilworth Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Westview Drive
THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue N-3
THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.