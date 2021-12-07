Crime map, Dec. 7, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 21, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40100 block 171st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 44200 block Halcom Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 44400 block 12th Street West

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue J-5

THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue K-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 47th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue M-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37000 block Firethorn Street

ASSAULT: 37600 block Cluny Avenue

ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East

ROBBERY: Avenue R-4 and Gilworth Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Westview Drive

THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue N-3

THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East

