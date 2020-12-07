Crimes reported for Nov. 21, 2020
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 32900 block Old Miner Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 165th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ARSON: 50th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43300 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J-12
BURGLARY: 43100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4700 block West Avenue L-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Shmily Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block Agave Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Maplewood Drive
LLANO
THEFT: Largo Vista Road and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue R-4
ROBBERY: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 37700 block 55th Street East
THEFT: 37600 block 29th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
