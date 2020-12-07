Crime map, Dec. 7, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 21, 2020

ACTON

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 32900 block Old Miner Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 165th Street East and Avenue O

LANCASTER

ARSON: 50th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43300 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J-12

BURGLARY: 43100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4700 block West Avenue L-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Shmily Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block Agave Circle

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Maplewood Drive

LLANO

THEFT: Largo Vista Road and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue R-4

ROBBERY: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 37700 block 55th Street East

THEFT: 37600 block 29th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

