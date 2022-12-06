Crimes reported for Nov. 19-20, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39400 block 167th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 163rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2500 block Topaz Lane
ASSAULT: 3100 block Golfwood Court
ASSAULT: 43700 block San Francisco Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Camellia Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: Beech Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43300 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10100 block East Avenue S-14
ASSAULT: 11300 block East Avenue R-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue R-6
LLANO
BURGLARY: 32000 block 207th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 4600 block Elwood Avenue
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38500 block Maliby Avenue
BURGLARY: 40100 block 10th Street West
HOMICIDE: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 37100 block Daisy Street
THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14
