Crimes reported for Nov. 20, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 15600 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43900 block Rembrandt Street
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue F-8 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block Division Street
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue R-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: Clermont Drive and Lasseron Drive
