Crime map, Dec. 6, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 20, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 15600 block Mossdale Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43900 block Rembrandt Street

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue F-8 and Division Street

BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 44300 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block Division Street

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue R-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue R-12

VEHICLE THEFT: Clermont Drive and Lasseron Drive

