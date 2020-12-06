Crime map, Dec. 6, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 20, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ROBBERY: 16300 block Coolwater Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5

ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane

ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 44000 block Heath Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Balmont Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 18th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Seventh Street East

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 8200 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East

ASSAULT: 60th Street East and Avenue R-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block Korat Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block Viana Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.