Crimes reported for Nov. 20, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ROBBERY: 16300 block Coolwater Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 44000 block Heath Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block Balmont Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 18th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Seventh Street East
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8200 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 60th Street East and Avenue R-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block Korat Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block Viana Drive
