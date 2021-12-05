Crime map, Dec. 5, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 19, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 34200 block 28th Street West

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 46200 block 125th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-4

ROBBERY: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: 43700 block 45th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Fourth Street East

PALMDALE

ARSON: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: Sierra Highway and Technology Drive

BURGLARY: 1600 block East Avenue Q-6

BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41200 block Elsdale Place

THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37300 block Daybreak Street

THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Erwin Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R-9

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue Q

