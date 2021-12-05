Crimes reported for Nov. 19, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 34200 block 28th Street West
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 46200 block 125th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-4
ROBBERY: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 43700 block 45th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Fourth Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Sierra Highway and Technology Drive
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Avenue Q-6
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41200 block Elsdale Place
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37300 block Daybreak Street
THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Erwin Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue Q
