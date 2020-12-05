Crimes reported for Nov. 19, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43400 block Jennifer Lane
ASSAULT: 43600 block 46th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 2200 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 45100 block 25th Street West
THEFT: 45300 block Thornwood Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Willow West Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
ASSAULT: 38400 block Cougar Pass
ASSAULT: 39100 block Third Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block Carousel Circle
THEFT: 37600 block 16th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 5300 block Sunburst Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Tamarisk Drive
