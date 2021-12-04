1204 crime map

Crimes reported for Nov. 18, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue H-10

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44300 block Heaton Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block 21st Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2500 block Olive Drive

ROBBERY: 3800 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block Lincoln Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38100 block Sixth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

