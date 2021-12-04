Crimes reported for Nov. 18, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44300 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Stanridge Avenue
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block 21st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2500 block Olive Drive
ROBBERY: 3800 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block Lincoln Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
