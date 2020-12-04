Crime map, Dec. 4, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 18, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-15

BURGLARY: 300 block East Pondera Street

BURGLARY: 45500 block Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block Gingham Avenue

THEFT: 3600 block East Avenue H-13

THEFT: 44100 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-8 and Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-11

ASSAULT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue

ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue R-6

ROBBERY: 40th Street East and Avenue S-11

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Sumac Avenue

THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Mountainside Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Landon Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

