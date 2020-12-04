Crimes reported for Nov. 18, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-15
BURGLARY: 300 block East Pondera Street
BURGLARY: 45500 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block Gingham Avenue
THEFT: 3600 block East Avenue H-13
THEFT: 44100 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-8 and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue Q-11
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue R-6
ROBBERY: 40th Street East and Avenue S-11
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Sumac Avenue
THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Mountainside Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Landon Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.