Crimes reported for Dec. 15-16, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 200 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 400 block East Landsford Street
ASSAULT: 43700 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block 60th Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 800 block Cambridge Court
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block Andale Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 42900 block Beauville Court
THEFT: 43200 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44300 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: Avenue J-2 and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block East Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 13th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block 21st Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7300 block East Avenue U-3
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue N-12
ASSAULT: 37400 block 37th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 4100 block East Avenue Q-11
ROBBERY: 38000 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 3500 block Fairfield Avenue
THEFT: 36500 block Edgewater Road
THEFT: 37000 block 33rd Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 35th Street East
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Stanridge Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.