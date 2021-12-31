Crimes reported for Dec. 15, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: Avenue L and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 25th Street West
THEFT: 42400 block 55th Street West
THEFT: 44300 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 11th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38200 block Delacour Drive
BURGLARY: 2800 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
ROBBERY: 38000 block 53rd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block Yorkshire Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5600 block Bienveneda Terrace
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block Saint Laurent Place
VEHICLE THEFT: West Avenue S and Geiger Street
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4600 block West Avenue M-6
ASSAULT: 5500 block West Avenue L-8
