Crime map, Dec. 31, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 15, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: Avenue L and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block 25th Street West

THEFT: 42400 block 55th Street West

THEFT: 44300 block 23rd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block 11th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38200 block Delacour Drive

BURGLARY: 2800 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

ROBBERY: 38000 block 53rd Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block Yorkshire Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5600 block Bienveneda Terrace

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Melton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block Saint Laurent Place

VEHICLE THEFT: West Avenue S and Geiger Street

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4600 block West Avenue M-6

ASSAULT: 5500 block West Avenue L-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.