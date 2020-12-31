Crimes reported for Dec. 15, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 900 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 4200 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 45100 block Fern Avenue
THEFT: 43300 block Gingham Avenue
THEFT: 44800 block 16th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Nicole Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block West Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 38700 block Jacklin Avenue
BURGLARY: 38400 block Carolside Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41400 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 22nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
