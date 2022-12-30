Crimes reported for Dec. 14, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 3:22 pm
ARSON: 35th Street East and Avenue H-8
ARSON: 45000 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1400 block Kerrick Street
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 800 block East Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 300 block East Nugent Street
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Arnica Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block West Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: Avenue U-8 and Hample Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue S-4
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Avenue S and Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Pippin Place
