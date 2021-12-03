Crime map, Dec. 3, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 17, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

ASSAULT: 42500 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 44300 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue H-5 and Kingtree Avenue

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43900 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 4100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 42900 block Victorville Place

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Cedar Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Ivesbrook Street and Price Lane

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue T

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

BURGLARY: 38500 block Friendly Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

