Crimes reported for Nov. 17, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 42500 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 44300 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue H-5 and Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43900 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 4100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42900 block Victorville Place
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Ivesbrook Street and Price Lane
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
BURGLARY: 38500 block Friendly Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.