Crimes reported for Nov. 17, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Lumber Street
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2500 block Emerald Lane
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-7
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive
ASSAULT: 36800 block Justin Court
ASSAULT: 37300 block Harrow Court
ASSAULT: 38700 block Jacklin Avenue
BURGLARY: 1300 block Garnet Avenue
RAPE: 39700 block Dover Drive
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block Titan Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block 42nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Rockie Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 27th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block 170th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block Monterey Place
