Crime map, Dec. 3, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 17, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Lumber Street

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2500 block Emerald Lane

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block 28th Street East

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-7

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive

ASSAULT: 36800 block Justin Court

ASSAULT: 37300 block Harrow Court

ASSAULT: 38700 block Jacklin Avenue

BURGLARY: 1300 block Garnet Avenue

RAPE: 39700 block Dover Drive

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block Titan Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block 42nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Rockie Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 27th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block 170th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block Monterey Place

