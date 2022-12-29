Crimes reported for Dec. 13, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 46900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
HOMICIDE: 1200 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1400 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block Indian Sage Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Canyon Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 37600 block 43rd Street East
ASSAULT: 39600 block Dover Drive
ASSAULT: 6800 block Patterson Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 70th Street West and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block 23rd Street West
