Crimes reported for Dec. 13, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Nugent Street
BURGLARY: 43200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44200 block Third Street East
THEFT: 43700 block Raysack Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Regent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Holguin Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Balmuir Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 48300 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 8800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38000 block 50th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Villette Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 34500 block Chelsea Lane
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block 50th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 50th Street West
