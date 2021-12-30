Crime map, Dec. 29, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 13, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

BURGLARY: 2300 block East Nugent Street

BURGLARY: 43200 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44200 block Third Street East

THEFT: 43700 block Raysack Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Regent Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Holguin Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Balmuir Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 48300 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-4 and Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 8800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 38000 block 50th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Villette Street

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 34500 block Chelsea Lane

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block 50th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 50th Street West

