Crimes reported for Dec. 12, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Dec. 12, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block Brianna Avenue
ASSAULT: 2200 block Morningside Avenue
ASSAULT: 2600 block Via Romana
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Amethyst Street
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H-8
RAPE: 15th Street East and Marion Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block Broadwater Avenue
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Yucca Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 38700 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Juniper Tree Road
ASSAULT: 4000 block Bellshire Way
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 41700 block 12th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37500 block Rockie Lane
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42500 block 62nd Street West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.