Crime map, Dec. 28, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 12, 2021

ACTON

ROBBERY: 3800 block Sierra Highway

ANTELOPE ACRES

ASSAULT: 47500 block 92nd Street West

LAKE HUGHES

VEHICLE THEFT: 13800 block Elizabeth Lake Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1300 block Franklin Avenue

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block Tali Street

ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East

ROBBERY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H-7

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Newtree Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block Ivory Avenue

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-5

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue V

ASSAULT: 37600 block Robin Lane

ASSAULT: 37900 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block Wildflower Court

ASSAULT: 38700 block Glenraven Avenue

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 4700 block Diamond Street

