Crimes reported for Dec. 12, 2021
ACTON
ROBBERY: 3800 block Sierra Highway
ANTELOPE ACRES
ASSAULT: 47500 block 92nd Street West
LAKE HUGHES
VEHICLE THEFT: 13800 block Elizabeth Lake Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1300 block Franklin Avenue
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block Tali Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block 13th Street East
ROBBERY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Newtree Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block Ivory Avenue
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue P-5
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue V
ASSAULT: 37600 block Robin Lane
ASSAULT: 37900 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Wildflower Court
ASSAULT: 38700 block Glenraven Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 4700 block Diamond Street
