Crime map, Dec. 28, 2020

Crimes reported for Dec. 12, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 16th Street West and Avenue F-8

ASSAULT: 44200 block Fine Circle

ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue

BURGLARY: 43300 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 45100 block Yucca Avenue

ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K

THEFT: Avenue C and Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13

VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Jade Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Timothy Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3100 block Regency Way

ASSAULT: 3800 block Sungate Drive

ROBBERY: 1500 block East Avenue Q-11

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 11th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 41800 block Shain Lane

