Crimes reported for Dec. 12, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 16th Street West and Avenue F-8
ASSAULT: 44200 block Fine Circle
ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue
BURGLARY: 43300 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 45100 block Yucca Avenue
ROBBERY: 44400 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: Avenue C and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block Jade Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Timothy Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block Regency Way
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sungate Drive
ROBBERY: 1500 block East Avenue Q-11
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 11th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 41800 block Shain Lane
