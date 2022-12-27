Crimes reported for Dec. 10-11, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 5:20 am
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43500 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
BURGLARY: 300 block East Kettering Street
ROBBERY: 44900 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 11th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Date Avenue and Milling Street
LITTLEROCK
HOMICIDE: 7200 block Pearblossom Highway
ROBBERY: 10200 block East Avenue S-2
ROBBERY: 110th Street East and Avenue R-4
ROBBERY: 11300 block East Avenue R-2
ROBBERY: 90th Street East and Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37700 block Discovery Drive
ASSAULT: 38600 block Ladelle Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 41200 block Clayton Court
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 300 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue R-12
THEFT: 2500 block Cloverdale Court
THEFT: 2600 block Adam Lane
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 7300 block Dana Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Juniper Tree Road
VEHICLE THEFT: Third Street East and Purple Sage Lane
