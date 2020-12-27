Crimes reported for Dec. 11, 2020
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33200 block Acklins Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 51st Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Third Street East
RAPE: 44000 block Sunview Court
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 30th Street East
LLANO
ASSAULT: Largo Vista Road and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 35700 block 43rd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
