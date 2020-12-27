Crime map, Dec. 27, 2020

Crimes reported for Dec. 11, 2020

ACTON

BURGLARY: 33200 block Acklins Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block 51st Street West

ASSAULT: 45500 block Third Street East

RAPE: 44000 block Sunview Court

THEFT: 400 block East Avenue H-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 30th Street East

LLANO

ASSAULT: Largo Vista Road and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 35700 block 43rd Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

