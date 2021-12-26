Crime map, Dec. 26, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 10, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 44800 block Shad Street

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block 58th Street West

THEFT: 42700 block Eighth Street West

THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue T

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S

BURGLARY: 37900 block 27th Street East

ROBBERY: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue R-5

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 51st Street West and Avenue L-4

