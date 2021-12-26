Crimes reported for Dec. 10, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Shad Street
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block 58th Street West
THEFT: 42700 block Eighth Street West
THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
BURGLARY: 37900 block 27th Street East
ROBBERY: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue R-5
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 51st Street West and Avenue L-4
