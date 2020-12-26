Crimes reported for Dec. 10, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40900 block 177th Street E
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 43900 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Palm Vista Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ARSON: 2800 block Bayridge Court
ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
