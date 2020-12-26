2018 CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Dec. 10, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40900 block 177th Street E

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 43900 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Palm Vista Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block East Avenue L-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ARSON: 2800 block Bayridge Court

ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue R-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.