Crime map, Dec. 25, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 9, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-13

ASSAULT: 43800 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue I and Division Street

ROBBERY: 1400 block Indian Sage Drive

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 44600 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 45100 block Palm Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 200th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 40500 block Peonza Lane

BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 37100 block Casa Grande Avenue

THEFT: 38300 block East Avenue Q-10

THEFT: 39300 block Rockcliff Court

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway

