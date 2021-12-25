Crimes reported for Dec. 9, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-13
ASSAULT: 43800 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Division Street
ROBBERY: 1400 block Indian Sage Drive
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44600 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 45100 block Palm Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 200th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 40500 block Peonza Lane
BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 37100 block Casa Grande Avenue
THEFT: 38300 block East Avenue Q-10
THEFT: 39300 block Rockcliff Court
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: Angeles Forest Highway and Sierra Highway
