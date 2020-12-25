Crime map, Dec. 25, 2020

Crimes reported for Dec. 9, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 33300 block Santiago Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-13

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 4400 block West Avenue J-7

ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 37th Street West

ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: Park Circle and Sunview Court

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45200 block 32nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Norberry Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Yucca Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Newgrove

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 35100 block 87th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 4200 block Trenton Avenue

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block Limelight Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 37600 block Segovia Way

THEFT: 39400 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 41400 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block East Avenue R-6

QUARTZ HILL

ROBBERY: 42000 block 50th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14

