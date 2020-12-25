Crimes reported for Dec. 9, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33300 block Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 4400 block West Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 37th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: Park Circle and Sunview Court
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45200 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Newgrove
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35100 block 87th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4200 block Trenton Avenue
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block Limelight Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 37600 block Segovia Way
THEFT: 39400 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 41400 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block East Avenue R-6
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 42000 block 50th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-14
