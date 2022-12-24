Crimes reported for Dec. 8-9, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 50th Street East and Avenue G-8
ASSAULT: 1400 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42800 block 37th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 44500 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue E
THEFT: 44400 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Stanridge Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 49800 block 110th Street West
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 35500 block 80th Street East
THEFT: 12300 block East Avenue V-10
LLANO
BURGLARY: 15800 block East Avenue Y-8
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38100 block 11th Street East
ARSON: 38700 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2400 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 37300 block Halfmoon Drive
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Puerta Avenue
ASSAULT: 39000 block Yucca Tree Street
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 40300 block Palmetto Drive
BURGLARY: 37200 block 37th Street East
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39500 block Dijon Lane
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37400 block 70th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 38800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
